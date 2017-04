INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A special luncheon Thursday honored members of public safety.

The 49th annual Fire, Police and Deputy Sheriff’s Community Recognition Luncheon took place at the Primo Banquet and Conference Center.

Mayor Joe Hogestt spoke at the event and thanked everyone for their commitment to the city.

In all, 27 awards were handed out for outstanding service in 2016.

