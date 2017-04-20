Mayor Hogsett stops by WISH-TV following State of the City address

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Mayor Joe Hogsett stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Thursday morning after delivering his State of the City address on IUPUI’s campus Wednesday.

Hogsett discussed getting illegal guns off the city’s streets and away from the hands of those who shouldn’t be in possession.

An attempted break-in of a gun store happened on the city’s southwest side just hours prior to Hogsett’s arrival, prompting him to state the importance of gun safety.

The big news is that teens may be financially motivated to report illegal gun use. If someone is charged in the called tip, the caller will get $750 for a felony charge, and $350 for a misdemeanor charge.

All calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Watch the video for more.

