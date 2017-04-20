New exhibit on Indiana’s automotive history hitting the road

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new traveling exhibit that documents Indiana’s long history in the automotive and racing industries is hitting the road.

The Indiana Historical Society’s “History on Wheels” exhibit will travel the state starting next month in a 53-foot double expandable semi-trailer that will visit festivals, school and other locales.

The trailer contains nearly 1,000 square feet of indoor space with exhibits exploring the history of more than 100 Indiana automakers and manufacturers such as Duesenberg and Studebaker.

The traveling show also recounts the lives of Indiana automotive innovators and inventors and touches on the state’s rich racing history that includes the long-running Indianapolis 500.

The exhibit’s public debut comes May 6 at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center in downtown Indianapolis.

