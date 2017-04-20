Pacers return home for game 3 against Cavaliers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers will try to turn the tide on the home hardwood tonight after two road losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The hope is that hometown fans can give them momentum.

It won’t be cheap though. According to Ticket IQ, the lowest priced ticket at Banker’s Life tonight is 58-dollars. It’s the most expensive playoff tickets have been for an opening round game in Indiana since 2009.

There could be several reasons for that. Lance Stephenson is back. Also, the Pacers are taking on the Cavaliers and Lebron James, who have a relatively short trip to the Hoosier state.

Overall, Indy tourism experts expect about a one-million dollar economic boost from the game tonight. That includes revenue from ticket sales, restaurants, and hotels.

“There’s really no where else like Indy for a sporting event, especially our downtown, we’re made for it. Our community comes together. We really pull together when these things happen and we get excited about these things and it’s great,” Jacqueline Cromleigh, Downtown Indy, said.

There are still a few tickets available for tonight’s 7 o’clock game through Ticketmaster. Otherwise, you will have to go through ticket resale sites and those prices are likely higher. The average cost of a ticket according to Ticket IQ was last tracked at 157-dollars.

Game 3 is a gold-out, meaning each seat will have a t-shirt on it for fans to wear.

There is also a rally planned for Wednesday afternoon to get fans fired up.

It will be in the Ober lot, which is along Pennsylvania near the entrance of Banker’s Life Fieldhouse. It starts at 4 p.m. Boom Babies will be here handing out free playoff items. There will also be a DG and family activities, so you can bring the kids. Also, the first 500 fans will get two slices of free Papa John’s pizza.

The rally is weather permitting, so you’ll want to have your WISH-TV weather app handy to check on that before heading out this afternoon.

