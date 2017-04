INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A states rights organization whose goal is to reduce taxes and the role of the government in the economy has ranked Indiana for its economic outlook.

The American Legislative Exchange Council ranks Indiana only behind Utah in terms of fiscal policies, including an efficient and lean state government, recently legislated tax cuts and the state’s right-to-work status.

Watch the video above for more business headlines from Jane King.

