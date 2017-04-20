Sleep experts suggest schools start later in morning

DARIEN, Ill. (WISH) – A new study says children should be going to school later in the day because they need more sleep.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine released new recommendations that suggest middle and high schools should start class at 8:30 a.m.

The report cited students on the effects when young people get too little sleep. A lack of which has been said to be associated with issues including school performance, driving safety, risks of depression and suicide along with other physical and mental health problems.

According to the AASM, early start times make it difficult for teenagers to get a full night’s sleep, resulting in chronic sleep loss.

The AASM suggested parents and school leaders look into the report then work to raise awareness to create a national standard.

