Superintendent speaks out following the investigation into assistant coach

Related Coverage Lafayette assistant coach accused of sending nude photos to athletes

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette Jefferson High School assistant coach is accused of sending inappropriate photos to students.

Twenty-two-year-old Carlee Barmby of Lafayette was an assistant coach for the boys varsity volleyball team. Police said Barmby allegedly sent nude pictures of herself to members of the team.

Superintendent Les Huddle said a Jeff student made the school aware of the allegations Tuesday night. Barmby’s employment with the school ended that same night.

School officials immediately contacted the Lafayette Police Department regarding these allegations, and a police investigation is underway.

Huddle said Barmby was also substitute paraprofessional for the district.

He said there was nothing in Barmby’s record that caught anyone’s attention.

“Even someone in this position goes through a full criminal background check,” Huddle said. “Obviously, nothing came back on this individual that peaked our interest.”

Huddle said after an incident like this, the school is now making it a priority to teach students the dangers of technology.

“I think one thing, as a school corporation, we can do and what we can put in place is try to make our students skilled in the social media aspect,” Huddle said.

Huddle said there was a meeting with the team and their parents Wednesday night at the school to discuss the situation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...