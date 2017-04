INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police have located a vehicle they believe to be connected to Tuesday’s I-70 crash that killed two Ben Davis High School students.

Early investigations have determined there was an altercation between the teenagers and the occupants of the vehicle in question at Rhodius Park.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The name of the driver and the charges they may face have yet to be released.

