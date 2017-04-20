WISH-TV to participate in community shredding and electronics recycling event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you’ve got personal documents to shred or electronics to recycle, mark your calendars.

WISH-TV will be working with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana for a community event on April 29.

You can help prevent fraud by bringing your personal documents to Creekside Middle School at 3525 W. 126th St. in Carmel between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Our location is co-hosted by the Carmel Police Department.

Four more locations are available across central Indiana.

A $5 donation is requested per shredding box. There is a $10 fee for television and computer monitors.

Pharmaceutical drugs can also be disposed of.

Read more about the event and other locations here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...