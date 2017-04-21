2 children killed in Jennings Co. house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – Two children died in a Thursday evening house fire in Jennings County.

According to our partners at the Seymour Tribune, fire crews responded to a residence in the 1300 block of North County Road 615 East at approximately 11:15 p.m. in Jennings County.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews found the home fully engulfed. The homeowner, 55-year-old Kenneth Collett, was able to escape the residence. However, Collett’s two children, 3-year-old Carter Collett and 4-year-old Carson Collett,were unable to escape and perished in the fire.

Kenneth Collett was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

A cause of death for the two children has not yet been determined. However, autopsies were scheduled to be performed Friday afternoon.

