Carmel police seek help locating theft suspect

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) – The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a theft and fraud suspect.

According to CPD, a victim told police that her vehicle was broken into and that several credit cards were stolen.

Police have said that the stolen cards have been used at a Marathon gas station in Indianapolis and a Walmart in Fishers.

The suspect has been described as a black female with shoulder length dark hair. She has been spotted in a dark colored 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

