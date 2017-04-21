Circuit breaker failure causes massive power outage in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A circuit breaker failure caused the fire that left nearly 90,000 customers in San Francisco without electricity.

As of 4 p.m., PG&E says power has been restored to all but 3,000 people in San Francisco.

PG&E is working to restore power to the remaining 30,000 customers by 5 p.m. at the latest.

City officials also say they will have traffic control officers at the Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge so the evening commute doesn’t turn into gridlock.

A massive power outage left 90,000 people without power and shut down a BART station in San Francisco Friday morning.

The series of outages began at around 9 a.m., according to PG&E. By 12:30 p.m., power was restored to about 10,000 of those customers.

As of 1:30 p.m., power had been restored to 15,000 people in the city.

Power has since been restored to Montgomery Station thanks to a backup generator.

Service for the city’s cable car lines was also halted, and no estimation was given for a time of resumption.

