INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities responded to a fire on the city’s east side morning morning.

It happened to a home sometime before 6:30 a.m. in the 200 block of South Sherman Drive.

Early investigations have determined that the house looks to have been vacant.

The house eventually collapsed from the house.

The fire is the second fire to occur in the city Friday morning, with the other being on the city’s north side.

This story will be updated as more details become known.

