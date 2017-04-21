IMPD searching for suspects in south side double homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for the suspects who shot and killed two men at a south side home Thursday.

Loved ones of the victims say the men were just at the house doing a good deed for a friend.

It happened on Villa Avenue near Raymond and State Streets.

Police haven’t said if they have identified the suspects, but did say they don’t believe this was random.

Loved ones say there was a witness in the home who wasn’t shot. They hope she will be able to lead police to the suspects.

Ashley Morphis is hurting; mainly for her 8-year-old son whose father, 31-year old James Clark, was shot and killed.

“They took my son’s father, and a good friend. Even though we weren’t together, and haven’t been for years, he’d do anything for me,” she said.

That generosity didn’t stop with Morphis. The night of his murder, Clark and 30-year old Darrell Miller were helping a friend paint her house. The woman and her 4-year old son had just moved in. Morphis says Clark and Miller were close.

“He was the same as James. They were best friends. They clicked. He was loved by everyone, too,” she said.

Morphis says the night of the killings, there was some kind of argument. The suspects showed up at the Villa Avenue home, and the argument escalated from there. Police say multiple shots were fired. It’s unclear if the victims also fired. Both Clark and Miller were killed.

“I think they’re a coward. I think that they have no heart. I honestly pray that they find them,” she said.

In the house was the tenant’s 4-year old son. Police say that didn’t seem to phase the suspects.

“Very troubling and concerning to see young children out in harm’s way, when adults should be making better decisions,” said Major Richard Riddle of IMPD.

One child is put in harm’s way, while another will have to now grow up without a father.

“It’s ridiculous. You’re taking people from their kids, their families. For senseless reasons,” cried Morphis.

Call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS with any information that could help in this investigation. You may be eligible for a $1,000 reward, and can remain anonymous.

