Indiana leaders acknowledge cold beer bill singles out Ricker’s gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A day after an Indiana business owner felt like he was signaled out by the legislature, Republican leaders Friday acknowledged that’s exactly what happened.

Right now, lawmakers are trying to close a cold beer loophole. Last month, Ricker’s gas stations started to sell cold beer at two of its locations.

House and Senate leaders have debated a bill to prevent other convenience stores from doing the same thing over the past two weeks. Leaders released the details of the deal Thursday.

In it, any business with a permit issued prior to Nov., is grandfathered in. Ricker’s said it received one of its permits in mid-November.

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC) issued Ricker’s licenses after the gas station created a made to order food area. House Speaker Brian Bosma said the date in the proposal is no coincidence.

“We’re definitely addressing their permits which are significantly different than the ATC had issued before,” House Speaker Bosma said. “But we’re also treating them fairly by allowing them to extend their permits, at the ATC discretion, through the next legislative session so that we can take a strong look at the entire code and see where we want to go in this regard.”

If passed, Ricker’s can keep its license through next April. It can also keep its license if it makes 60 percent of its profits from people drinking at the business.

Lawmakers are expected to vote on the bill Friday evening. If passed, it heads to Governor Eric Holcomb.

The proposal doesn’t call for a summer study committee. House Speaker Bosma said he intends to have lawmakers review liquor laws this summer, and possibly take action next year.

