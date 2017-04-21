Indiana March jobless rate of 3.9 percent lowest since ’01

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The state says Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent in March, the lowest it’s been since 2001.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state’s March jobless rate compared with one of 4.1 percent in February and a national unemployment rate of 4.5 percent last month.

The agency says Indiana’s workforce increased by nearly 6,100 people in March to more than 3.32 million people. The number of people who were employed grew by more than 12,000, and the number of those without jobs fell by more than 6,200.

The agency says Indiana lost 1,500 private sector jobs over the month, primarily due to the loss of 4,400 positions in professional and business services and 1,400 construction jobs.

