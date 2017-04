INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Larry Bird is going to deliver Indianapolis’ bid for the 2021 All-Star Game and he’s going to do it in style.

The Indiana Pacers announced that Pacers President Larry Bird will deliver the city’s bid to host the 2021 All-Star Game on Monday afternoon.

He’ll deliver the bid in front of the Armani Exchange in New York in a specially themed and retro-fitted IndyCar.

