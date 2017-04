(WISH) — It seems McDonald’s workers may be getting a fashionable new look.

The restaurant will be rolling out new designer uniforms to over 850,000 employees in 14,000 restaurants nationwide.

The new uniforms are grey, slate colored and “somber” looking.

The change is set to go into effect later this month.

Watch the video above for more business headlines from Jane King.

