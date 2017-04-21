Muncie man accused of luring murder victim to Indy takes plea deal

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Muncie man accused of luring a man to Indy and killing him in 2015 has taken a plea for lesser charges.

Martize Kirkland, 27, was charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor: one count of murder, one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of auto theft and one count of carrying a handgun without a license.

As previously reported, on June 12, 2015, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was called to a home near Binford Boulevard on a report of a decomposing body. Once police arrived and were able to exhume the mummified remains, police were able to identify that it was a male victim and the crime lab found a bullet from the scene near the head of the body.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department was able to identify the remains as that of Jeremy Johnson, 23, of Muncie, Ind.

Kirkland will plead guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level two felony.

He will be sentenced on May 19.

