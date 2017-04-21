Officials respond to fire on city’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities responded to a town home fire early Friday morning.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of Suffollk Lane at the Private Reserve Luxury Townhomes.

Officials said the 30-year old man who was inside the home awoke because his smoke alarm was going off when the fire broke out in the kitchen.

He was the only one inside the home at the time.

The fire left damages to the unit and rooftops to tow other town homes.

Roughly ten people were displaced from their units.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Damages are estimated to be around $200,000.

