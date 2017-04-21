Major Davis II pleads guilty in murder of IMPD Officer Perry Renn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A plea agreement has been reached in the murder an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

Major Davis II has agreed to plead guilty to the 2014 murder of IMPD Officer Perry Renn.

According the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, Davis has agreed to a life without parole sentence.

He will be sentenced on April 27.

“Pursuant to this agreement, Major Davis II will spend the rest of his life in prison with no possibility of parole,” Prosecutor Curry stated. “This resolution meets the wishes of Officer Renn’s widow, Lynn Renn, and provides finality on the criminal matter. By this plea, the family, friends, and witnesses impacted by this violent act will avoid what would likely have been years of courtroom proceedings for discovery, trial, and possible appeals.”

Renn and fellow officer Nicholas Gallico responded a shots fired call on July 5. Renn was struck by three rounds fired by Davis.

Davis, 25 at the time of the murder, was charged days later.

In 2014, prosecutors said they would seek the death penalty in the case.

Davis tried to file a lawsuit, claiming excessive force used during his arrest, in early 2016. That lawsuit was thrown out.

At one point in 2016, Davis was deemed not competent to stand trial.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...