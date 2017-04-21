Police: Man crashes car into trampoline

Saint Bernice, Ind. (WTWO) – A crash in Vermillion County has landed one man behind bars.

It happened on South State Road 71 in Saint Bernice at around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say Jesse Jackson, 39, of Saint Bernice, drove his vehicle through a yard, striking a trampoline.

A 7-year-old child was on the trampoline at the time, but fortunately, the child was not hurt.

Police arrested Jackson for reckless driving and driving as a habitual traffic violator for life.

He’s being held in the Vermillion County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...