Three men arrested on drug related warrants in Scott Co

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Three men are in custody following warrants on drug related charges in Scott County.

45-year-old Jeffrey Hanner had been wanted for methamphetamine related charges.

Officers went to a residence on Cypress Street looking for him and took him into custody following a short pursuit on foot.

Hanner’s initial warrant stemmed from an incident where officials located methamphetamine, digital scales and cash inside a vehicle that was occupied by Hanner and two other individuals: 40-year-old Jesse Eversole and 40-year-old Joseph Riley.

Hanner faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Eversole and Riley face charges of visiting a common nuisance.

All three men are being held at the Scott County Jail.

