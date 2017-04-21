Woman hospitalized after being ejected from car in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in the hospital after authorities say she was injured in a serious single-car crash.
Friday around 5:18 p.m. the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a single-car rollover with ejection on northbound Interstate 465 near Sam Jones Expressway.
Firefighters say the woman was the only occupant of the car, and that she was not wearing a seat belt.
The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable but serious condition.
The Indiana State Police are investigating this incident.