Woman hospitalized after being ejected from car in I-465 crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in the hospital after authorities say she was injured in a serious single-car crash.

Friday around 5:18 p.m. the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a single-car rollover with ejection on northbound Interstate 465 near Sam Jones Expressway.

Firefighters say the woman was the only occupant of the car, and that she was not wearing a seat belt.

WTFD and @Decaturtwpfire working a serious single car accident rollover with ejection at 465 NB & Sam Jones Expressway. @ISPIndianapolis pic.twitter.com/hXAzBXxMEh — Wayne Twp Fire Dept (@Waynetwpfire) April 21, 2017

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable but serious condition.

The Indiana State Police are investigating this incident.

