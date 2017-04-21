Woman hospitalized after being ejected from car in I-465 crash

(Provided Photo/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman is in the hospital after authorities say she was injured in a serious single-car crash.

Friday around 5:18 p.m. the Wayne Township Fire Department responded to a single-car rollover with ejection on northbound Interstate 465 near Sam Jones Expressway.

Firefighters say the woman was the only occupant of the car, and that she was not wearing a seat belt.

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable but serious condition.

The Indiana State Police are investigating this incident.

