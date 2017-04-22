4 in custody following north side drug bust

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities have arrested four individuals following a narcotics search warrant on the city’s north side.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. Friday when officials served the warrant at a residence in the 3300 block of Orchard Avenue.

IMPD soon had 19-year old Ronald Eldridge, 20-year old Dujuan Terry, 24-year old Richard Wells and 26-year-old Brittany Davidson in custody.

Inside the home, officials located:

  • 17 grams of  suspected cocaine
  • 7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl
  • 6 grams of 30 mg suspected Oxycontin
  • 6 grams of 20 mg suspected Oxycontin
  • 5 guns
  • $1,527
Eldridge, Davidson and Wells all face preliminary charges of dealing and possession of cocaine and heroin, possession of cocaine with a firearm and maintaining a common nuisance.

Davidson faces a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

