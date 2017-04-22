Friends, family hold vigil for double homicide victims

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Friends and family are remembering two men killed late Thursday night on the city’s south side.

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil Saturday night outside the home where the men were shot, on Villa Avenue near Raymond and State streets.

They say 31-year-old James Clark and 30-year-old Darrell Miller were helping out a friend by painting her house when they were killed.

Tonight, flowers and balloons decorate the front yard of the house.

They family says all they want is closure and answers.

“We lost two men that were so close to us over violence once again on the same street we stand on. That’s my every day. That’s my best friend. We did everything together, you know what I mean,” said Brittany Ward, James Clark’s fiancee.

Police believe the shooting happened after some type of argument. The suspects then showed up at the house, and it escalated from there.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

