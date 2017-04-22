Hundreds gather downtown to March for Science

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People around the globe hit the streets Saturday for a march for science.

The main march was in Washington, but it spread to more than 600 marches worldwide.

One of those happened right here in Indianapolis. Hundreds started at the Statehouse then walked to Military Park.

Across the country, scientists are concerned that President Trump’s budget cuts will impact research and science-based policy.

Organizers of the marches say Saturday’s marches are the first step to defend the vital role science plays in out everyday lives.

“The goal here is to help communicate to people how science impacts their lives every day, to help people realize that this is something we have to go out and support,” said Rufus Cochran, co-chair of March for Science Indianapolis.

“Without science we don’t have medicine, we don’t have technology, we don’t have any of it. I think we need to support science,” said Mandy Armitage, who came out to support the event.

