Indiana lawmakers adjourn ‘monumental’ 2017 legislative session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana legislature wrapped a week early, in what leadership called a “monumental” year.

It was historic because of the landmark road funding bill. The proposal looks to address projects for the next 20 years.

INDOT said it needs one point two billion dollars a year for the next 20 years to fix roads and bridges. To get the money, republicans proposed increasing the price at the pump 10 cents a gallon, $15 annual vehicle fee, $150 electric vehicle fee and $50 hybrid car fee.

Future help will come in eight years, when the gas sales tax is shifted to completed fund road projects. Plus, the bill allows tolls to be added in Indiana.

“I really think we hit the ball out of the park, and I honestly believe the roads bill is perhaps the most important bill during my tenure here at the General Assembly,” House Speaker Brian Bosma said.

“Tolling continues to be very problematic,” House Minority Leader Scott Pelath said. “The motor fuels tax is one thing. There continues to be very deep worries about the spectra of tolling here in Indiana.”

The surprise of the 2017 session received a lot of debate Friday, but little resistance. A bill to close the cold beer loophole easily cleared both chambers.

After Ricker’s Gas Stations obtained a restaurant to sell cold beer carryout, lawmakers drafted a bill to stop it. A debate just beginning because lawmakers plan to hold a summer study on this topic.

“I think we need a very judicious review with maybe a different group of people, some experts in there who don’t have a not that it’s not unimportant to hear from people who have a skin in the game,” Senate Pro Tem David Long said.

The final bill lawmakers debated was the budget. The $32 billion, two year plan, increases education spending.

It also helps public service. The budget includes a 24 percent raise for Indiana State Police. “We’re very pleased at that another that we set at the outset of session is being met,” House Speaker Bosma said.

Lawmakers may have just left this chamber but they are looking forward to 2018. Some of the big items they’re going to address, the drug epidemic, and outdated liquor laws.

Lawmakers had a reason to celebrate, they finished in quick time. The legislature adjourned a week ahead of schedule.

Of course, the bills passed today, aren’t law. They move to the governor’s desk.

