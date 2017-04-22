Indiana woman rescued after 8 hours trapped in crashed car

SULLIVAN, Ind. (AP) — A school bus driver is credited with spotting a car inside which a woman was trapped for about eight hours after a crash in rural western Indiana.

The Sullivan County sheriff says the car driven by 53-year-old Tina Gourley Baker of Sullivan went off a county road during rain early Friday and into a ditch, where she was suspended upside down with her head submerged in standing water.

Sheriff Clark Cottom says the crashed car wasn’t spotted until Brenda Howard saw it from her higher-riding Southwest Sullivan School district bus. Emergency crews found Baker nearly unconscious at the scene about 20 miles south of Terre Haute.

Cottom says she was taken to a hospital for treatment of mild hypothermia, along with bumps and bruises.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...