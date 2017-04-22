WISH-TV personality Drew Blair to run in Carmel Marathon

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The 7th annual Carmel Marathon is set to begin Saturday morning and a familiar face will be participating.

This is Drew’s third year in a row running.

Thousands are expected to participate in the big race.

The races will kickoff at 7:30 a.m. at Carmel’s Palladium at the Center for Performing Arts.

There will be major road closures throughout the day due to the event.

Drivers will want to avoid:

  • 126th Street
  • College Avenue
  • West Main Street
  • Parts of City Center Drive

The course will close at 2 p.m. Saturday.

