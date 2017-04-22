Kids take on IMPD officers on basketball court in friendly competition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In an effort to help curb some of the violence in Indianapolis, Circle City Gaming put together a fun way for kids to interact with officers through some friendly competition.

Kids took on IMPD officers in a basketball tournament Saturday night. There were nearly 40 kids there.

Organizers say they hope this helps show officers in a different light and helps the teens find paths other than violence.

“Man so many killings. There were so many killings from 2014 to now, and a lot of the kids that was getting killed was close to me, and I knew a lot of them. A few of them was family. So I just said to myself, I need to start, you know, helping my community out and you know change the community as a whole and work hard to get these kids off the street,” said Jomo Cole, founder of the gaming center.

By the way, the officers won 95 to 82.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...