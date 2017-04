INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A run to raise awareness to the hearing impaired is soon to take place.

Emily Heaton with Hear Indiana stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Saturday morning to discuss the event.

Hear Indiana helps Hoosier kids and families who may suffer from hearing impairments.

The event will take place Saturday April 29 at 9 a.m. at the Fort Harrison State Park.

Click here for more information.

Watch the video for more!

