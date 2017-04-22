Report: Florida senator who resigned over racial slur hired models as ‘consultants’

Rep. Frank Artiles, R-Miami, asks a questions about a pip insurance bill during house session on Friday, March 9, 2012, in Tallahassee, Fla. Lawmakers worked through the night hoping to find common ground on a bill the House and Senate could agree on that might reduce fraud in the state's mandatory, increasingly expensive no-fault auto insurance that has resulted in costs increasing by $1.4 billion since 2008 in the personal injury protection (PIP) system. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A newspaper is reporting that a Florida state senator who resigned this week after using a racial slur hired a former Hooters “calendar girl” and a Playboy model with no political experience to be consultants for his political action committee last year.

The Miami Herald reports Saturday that state records show that Frank Artiles’ PAC, Veterans for Conservative Principals, had paid former Hooters model Heather Thomas $2,000 and former Playboy model Brittney Singletary $1,500. They were listed as consultants.

Artiles’ political consultant David Custin refused to answer the paper’s questions. Singletary said she did fundraising for the PAC. Thomas declined to comment.

Artiles, a Republican, resigned Friday after he used vulgarities and a variation of the N-word in a barroom conversation with two black colleagues earlier in the week.

