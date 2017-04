INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week Dick Wolfsie shares an interesting and exciting story that has a special connection to central Indiana.

This week, Wolfsie spoke with the HH Gregg twins Gavin and Taylor.

The two were featured in commercials for HH Gregg in the late 90’s.

Wolfsie also got the chance to speak with Ken Beckly, an associate for many years with HH Gregg.

Check out the video for some nostalgia!

