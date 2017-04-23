Family holds vigil for Fishers man killed in motorcycle crash

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Family members and friends remember the life of a motorcyclist killed in a crash this month.

Kurt Lowrey, of Fishers, died after his motorcycle collided with an SUV.

Police say Lowrey ran a red light.

The deadly crash happened at the intersection of Mitthoefer Road and Pendleton Pike.

Sunday Lowery’s family members had a vigil for the 32-year-old.

His mother told 24-Hour News 8’s Julian Grace that Lowery loved to ride his motorcycle and he enjoyed smiling.

The Lowery family says they would like to see some safety improvements at the site of the crash.

