INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) —¬†Each and every week Patty Spitler shares a fascinating and unique story about our four-legged furry friend population.

This week, Patty stopped by to discuss the upcoming “Mutt Strut,” an event where friends and furries get a chance to walk the historical Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The event will be April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Don’t forget to catch Pet Pals TV Sundays at 10 a.m. on WISH-TV.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...