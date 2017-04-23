IMPD arrests suspect in connection with southeast side murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have apprehended a suspect in connection with the April 7 murder of Terrance Hill.

Dion Johnson, 23, was taken into custody by officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities identified Johnson as a suspect in the homicide earlier in the month.

On Friday, April 7, officers responded to the 4200 block of Lake Park Boulevard just before 7:30 a.m. Upon arrival at the scene, an adult male, later identified as Hill, was discovered suffering from undisclosed trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

