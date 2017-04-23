ISP arrests 2, cites bar in welfare fraud investigation

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Excise Police officers arrested two women and cited a business following an investigation into welfare fraud.

Ashleigh Savage, 32, and Shannon Ray, 40, both of Peru, were arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Other Side, located at 106 South Broadway, was also issued a preliminary public nuisance citation for welfare fraud.

The investigative report will be sent to the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for review.

Authorities say Ray, the owner of The Other Side, used Savage’s electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card more than once, with permission, to buy items for the bar.

Selling, trading or giving away Hoosier Works Card or benefits, allowing retailers to buy food benefits in exchange for cash, and using or buying someone else’s food benefits or Hoosier Works Card is illegal.

Savage and Ray are being held at the Miami County Jail.

