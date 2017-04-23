IU police: Attempted abduction victim was punched, lost tooth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University police said one of the victims in two separate overnight attempted abductions was punched in the face and lost a tooth.

Police are still looking for suspects in the attempted abductions, which both happened early Sunday morning within a half mile of each other.

Officers said one of the victims was taken to the hospital with a bump on her head after being punched. They had not heard if she’d been released Sunday night.

Freshman Korrine Gonzalez said she didn’t leave her dorm after getting two alerts about the crimes on her phone. When she finally did walk across campus in the daylight, she carried mace in her purse.

“I was really conscious about seeing who is around me,” Gonzalez said. “I was a little suspicious of everybody.”

The first incident happened just after midnight near Bart Kaufman Field. Police said a man in a dark Toyota sedan stopped to talk to a woman walking alone before he tried to abduct her.

The woman got away and described the man as about six feet tall and in his early twenties.

Police responded to a second incident around 1 a.m. near Memorial Stadium. A student said three men in a Jeep Cherokee stopped and asked if she needed a ride.

She said no and one of the men punched her before they all took off, according to police.

“It’s scary,” freshman Rumsha Khan said. “This is a place where you’re supposed to feel safe. This is home for the next four years. It makes me uncomfortable.”

Sara Strei is a junior who said she never walks the campus alone at night.

“I don’t think it’s a lot to ask to walk alone on your college campus, but it’s a sad, scary reality,” Strei said.

IUPD Lt. Craig Munroe said the two incidents are the first reports of attempted abductions all year. He’s advising all students to avoid walking alone after dark.

Police said they don’t know whether the incidents are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bloomington Police at 812-339-4477.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...