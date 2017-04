INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire on the city’s north side early Sunday morning.

The fire happened just after 5:30 a.m. at the Cirilla’s located in Castleton at 6711 East 82nd Street.

Damages are estimated at $800,000.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause for the fire remains under investigation.

