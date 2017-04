INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a violent crash overnight.

It happened at the intersection of 34th Street and Moller Road around midnight where Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a male passenger in one car died on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the car was said to be alert and walking.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle got out of their car and fled the scene on foot.

Authorities haven’t released information of the victim.

