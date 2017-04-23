One in custody following fatal altercation at McDonald’s in Lawrence Co

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning in Lawrence County.
It happened just before 1:30 a.m. at a McDonald’s in the 3300 block of 16th Street in Bedford where officers were dispatched to a fight.
Just before they arrived, they were notified that a man had been shot and that the suspect fled the scene.
Authorities later arrested 22-year-old Evan Schaffer in connection to the shooting a short time later.
The victim was transported to IU Health Bedford Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Schaffer faces a preliminary charge of murder.