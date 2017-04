INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday launches a special time of year at one of central Indiana’s tourist destinations.

Sierra and Ellis stopped by WISH-TV’s studios Sunday morning to discuss “Murder Most Merry.”

The show is an unique and interactive experience at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site where goers will experience three one act plays filled with mystery and murder.

For more tickets, click here.

Check out the video for more information!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...