Annual Fire Department Instructors Conference kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the world’s largest fire training conferences kicks off in Indianapolis Monday.

More than 30,000 firefighters are expected to be at the annual Fire Department Instructors Conference or FDIC.

There will be hands-on training and more than 300 classroom sessions during the week.

There will also be 800 exhibitors inside the convention center displaying items like clothing and fire equipment.

There are also several special events planned for the week, including a Firefighter Throwdown, FDIC Courage & Valor 5K, Honor Guard competition, Battle of the Bands & a 9/11 memorial stair climb.

For more information about the conference, click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...