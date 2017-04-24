Child’s phone misdial leads to mother’s arrest

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A misdial by a toddler led to the arrest of a woman over the weekend.

It happened Sunday, April 23 when officers were dispatched to an apartment in the 2200 block of Sims Court after they received a call that a child was playing on the telephone.

They were advised that a woman who resided at the residence, 29-year-old Paris Mann, had a warrant out for her arrest.

She was later taken into custody for her warrant after officers determined the 911 call was unfounded.

The child remained at the apartment with another family member.

