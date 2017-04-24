Clarksville man gets 35 years in abuse death of 3-year-old

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty in the child abuse death of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter.

The News and Tribune reports 28-year-old Joseph Manske of Clarksville also was sentenced Monday to five years on probation after pleading guilty March 21 to two charges of neglect of a dependent involving Alexis Arensman and the girl’s 4-year-old sister

Alexis died Feb. 22, 2015. Bruises and marks were found on her body, and coroners ruled she died from battered child syndrome.

Alexis’ mother, 25-year-old Cynthia Weigleb, faces similar charges in the case. She is scheduled to go to trial May 30.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...