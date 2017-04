INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Senators Joe Donnelly and Todd Young held a press conference Monday morning in helping to improve mental health services for law enforcement officers by a bipartisan bill.

The measure was introduced earlier this month.

The bill would allow federal funding to be used for peer monitoring programs in law enforcement agencies.

