Gov. Holcomb vetoes public records request bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb has vetoed his first bill.

On Monday, Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1523.

The bill would’ve required people to pay $20 per hour for records request that took more than two hours to complete.

Holcomb released a statement, saying in part:

While I understand the intent behind the bill to offset the considerable time and expense often devoted to fulfilling public records requests, I view this proposed legislation as contrary to my commitment to providing great government service at a great value for Hoosier taxpayers.

Providing access to public records is a key part of the work public servants perform and is important from a government transparency standpoint. I do not support policies that create burdensome obstacles to the public gaining access to public documents.

I vetoed HEA 1523 for these reasons; however, I support the provision requiring public agencies to provide electronic copies of public records in electronic format (such as emails) if requested.

Finally, I believe there are steps that can be taken administratively to streamline and improve the process for fulfilling public records requests, and I have charged my office to examine the best ways to provide public transparency and access to public records at the highest possible value to taxpayers.