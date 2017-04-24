Grant Co officials seek assistance locating man in connection to patrol car shooting

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Marion Police Department is on the hunt for the man they said may have shot at a patrol vehicle last week.

It happened just before 10:30 p.m. on April 17 where a patrol car was shot while it was parked in the lot of Zurcher Tire on 1801 South Western Avenue in Marion.

The suspect is described as being around six feet tall and was wearing a t-shirt pulled around his head.

Surveillance video captured him carrying a rifle.

If you have any information on the crime, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers in Marion at 765-662-8477.

