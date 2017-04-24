Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run had prior run-in with law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – 24-Hour News 8 has learned new details about a fatal hit and run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Police arrested 20-year old Tresor Shema, they believe he had been drinking.

20-years old is not even old enough to legally drink. Yet, police believe Tresor did anyway. But that’s not where the law-breaking ended. According to investigators, he got behind the wheel, causing a crash at 34th Street and Moller Road. Shema just kept going, not bothering to stop, police say.

“Whoever hit and run should go to jail for a very long time. Especially if he killed them. That’s not right. You shouldn’t do that,” said motorist, Carlos Flores.

A mangled mess was left on the road. The other car was split in half, pieces scattered along the road. EMS crews rushed the driver to the hospital in good condition. The female passenger, who authorities haven’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“You should at least stop and see what happened. If they needed help, call an ambulance or something. Maybe he could’ve saved them,” wondered Flores.

According to police, Shema tried to run but didn’t get far. Officers arrested him and they believe he had been drinking.

It wasn’t Shema’s first run in with the law. According to a probable cause affidavit, he was arrested back in January after drinking, getting behind the wheel and crashing his car.

According to the court documents, on Jan. 20, Shema crashed into a fence at an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side. Shema didn’t have a driver’s license, only a learner’s permit. He allegedly admitted that he was drunk and had several opened beer cans scattered about his car. Shema’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit at .20. Nobody was injured.

“He’s not learning a lesson. He has no value of life, of other human lives, period. That’s all it is. If you drink and drive, you have no value of another person’s life,” said Tim Lawhorn, who lives near the accident scene.

Shema faces one preliminary charge of failure to stop at an accident involving death.

In January’s incident, Marion County Prosecutors office charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person ,operating a vehicle with an ACE of .15 or more and a learner’s permit violation.

